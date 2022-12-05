Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $303.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.61 and a 200 day moving average of $308.23. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $797.00.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.