Commerce Bank Makes New $237,000 Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,566,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,764 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

RPRX opened at $43.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $10,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,674,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,332,705.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,058.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,887,623 shares of company stock worth $79,272,782 in the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.