Commerce Bank Makes New $269,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 684.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,436,000 after buying an additional 2,799,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 9,333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,428,000 after buying an additional 877,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 770,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Qiagen by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,336,000 after purchasing an additional 691,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Qiagen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,575 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.53.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

