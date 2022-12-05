Commerce Bank Makes New $284,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of -0.48.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

