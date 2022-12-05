Commerce Bank Makes New $284,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of -0.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.