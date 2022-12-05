Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.94 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

