Commerce Bank Purchases 1,404 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $27.50.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

