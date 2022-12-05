Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,416 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Barclays lowered their target price on Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

