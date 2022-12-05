Commerce Bank Sells 41,568 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

