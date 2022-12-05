Commerce Bank Sells 7,962 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

