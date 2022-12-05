Commerce Bank Sells 943 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.74 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $377.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

