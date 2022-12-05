Commerce Bank Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

