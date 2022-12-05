Commerce Bank Trims Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Concentrix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC opened at $121.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $129.67. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.