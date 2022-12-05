Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Couchbase by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Couchbase by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 709,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.60. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

