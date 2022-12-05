Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,450 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

