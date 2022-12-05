Credit Suisse AG Acquires 24,417 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CAE were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CAE opened at $20.96 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE Profile

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.