Credit Suisse AG Acquires 743 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:INGR opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

