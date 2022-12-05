Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

