Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,610 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

