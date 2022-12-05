Credit Suisse AG Has $12.18 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

