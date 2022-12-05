Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GIL opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

