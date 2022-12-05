Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Exponent were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 73,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $103.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.