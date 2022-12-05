Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

CRL stock opened at $222.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $219.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

