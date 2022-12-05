Credit Suisse AG Sells 217,006 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217,006 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 114.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 74.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

MASI opened at $145.50 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

