Credit Suisse AG Sells 656 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 761.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

