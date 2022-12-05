Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POWI stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

