CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

