Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW opened at $180.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

