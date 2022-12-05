Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 4.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,494.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and have sold 86,506 shares worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

