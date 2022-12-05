DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $46,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.86 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Insider Activity

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.