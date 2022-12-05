Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,318 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ResMed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ResMed by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $232.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.60. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.