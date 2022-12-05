Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,100 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $133,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Alcoa by 88.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

