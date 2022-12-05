Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 24,030 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after buying an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock worth $35,932,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $41.23.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.