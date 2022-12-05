Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,500 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Black Hills by 84.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Black Hills by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

