Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,720 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $183.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

