Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 520 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $174.90 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

