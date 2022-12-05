Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 66,047 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 782.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,047 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after buying an additional 591,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 763,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

