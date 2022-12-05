Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.