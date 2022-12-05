Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

