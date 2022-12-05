Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 56.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

