Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 101,470 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 253.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.76 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

