Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 220 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $219.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

