Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,730 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

HAS stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

