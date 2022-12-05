Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 65,454 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $25.07 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $1,386,839.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $1,386,839.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,956 shares of company stock worth $5,529,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

