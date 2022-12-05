Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 950 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DoorDash by 114.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Insider Activity

DoorDash Stock Performance

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $171.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.