Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,502 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FLAC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Profile

In other Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 847,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $8,538,384.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,459,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,795,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

