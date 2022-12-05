Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masimo by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 114.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 0.2 %

MASI stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.