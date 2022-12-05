Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Polaris by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Polaris stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

