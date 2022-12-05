Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,582 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Up 4.1 %

ARVN opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.79. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

