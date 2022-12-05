Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $75,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

