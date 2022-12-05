Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $126.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $160.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile



Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

